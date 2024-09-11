New Funko Pop! offerings for that 'Home Alone' fan on your Christmas list

The collectible company Funko is adding more toys to its Home Alone collection.

The new toys are now available for preorder.

Of course, there are brand-new toy versions of lovable scamp Kevin McCallister, who was played by Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 movie.

There are also alternate plastic likenesses of his enemies, the two bumbling burglars Harry and Marv, played respectively by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in the family comedy.

Kevin gets two versions: One comes with a miniature of his famously booby-trapped home and another one shows him taking a knee, mimicking Culkin's "Yes!" fist pump.

For their part, Marv has one version posed with his crowbar and Kevin's iron "brand" on his forehead, and another depicts him bound by holiday ribbon. Harry is depicted captured and tied up by Christmas lights.

Funko is also selling one of its diorama "scenes," reenacting Kevin's braining the bad guys with swinging paint cans as they ascend a staircase.

