Netflix shares slate of TV shows, films coming in 2026

Netflix has revealed its upcoming 2026 slate.

The streaming service has announced new release dates and first-look photos for the shows and films coming to the platform over the course of this year.

Outer Banks, The Gentlemen, Black Doves and The Hunting Wives are all set to return in 2026, along with the fifth and final season of The Witcher, season 3 of Nobody Wants This and season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Also returning are the ladies of Sweet Magnolias. Season 5 is set to debut on June 11. Netflix released a first-look photo of the titular Magnolias, and it finds them in New York City's Central Park.

Virgin River is also coming back for season 7 this year. The new season of the romantic drama series is set to premiere on March 12. A new photo from the upcoming season of the show was released, showing off the show's leads Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson.

Millie Bobby Brown returns in Enola Holmes 3. Netflix has shared a first-look photo of her in character as the titular sleuth. The photo also features Louis Partridge's Tewkesbury bending down on one knee to present Brown's Enola with a flower. The film, which arrives to the platform this summer, follows an adventure in Malta where Enola's "personal and professional dreams collide."

Additionally, Heartstopper Forever, the film finale of the popular series, also debuts in 2026. It finds Joe Locke and Kit Connor's Charlie and Nick dealing with the reality of a long-distance relationship. "Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet," according to its logline. "Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?"

