Nate Bargatze, John Mulaney and more set for Netflix is a Joke Fest

John Mulaney at 'John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA' for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Sunset Gower Studios on May 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Adam Rose/Netflix)

The first wave of performers has been announced for this year's Netflix is a Joke Fest.

Netflix is a Joke Fest takes place from May 4 to May 10 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 p.m. PT.

The festival includes events such as the Night of Too Many Stars, which features some of the biggest comedians in the world as they gather for a night of stand-up, variety show and music. It will be hosted by Jon Stewart and feature Bill Burr, Conan O'Brien, Steve Carell, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel, Leanne Morgan, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Matt Rife, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, Ali Wong and Noah Wyle.

Meanwhile, Nate Bargatze, who Netflix cites as the top-selling comedian in the world, returns to the festival for two nights to perform his next Netflix comedy special, which will be available to stream later in 2026.

Mulaney will return with his third Hollywood Bowl show, called Mister Whatever, while Marcello Hernández will participate in the largest Spanish language comedy show of all time, according to Netflix. He will be joined by one of the biggest names in Latin music, Feid.

Seth Rogen is set to host Seth Goes Greek, a night of comedy and music featuring Eric André, Glaser, Stavros Halkias, Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman and Taylor Tomlinson.

There will also be a celebration of 40 years of Pee-wee's Playhouse with A Tribute to Pee-wee Herman. The variety show will be hosted by Patton Oswalt and feature performances from The B-52s, Danny Elfman, Fred Armisen, Patti Harrison, Julio Torres and more.

Additionally, there will be a red carpet premiere for the upcoming documentary about Martin Short called Marty, Life is Short.

Other big stars confirmed for the festival include Larry David, Pete Davidson, Ego Nwodim, Trisha Paytas and Jerry Seinfeld.

