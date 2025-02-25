Millie Bobby Brown would 'love nothing more' than to be a part of the Britney Spears biopic

Ever since the Britney Spears biopic was announced, fans have been speculating about who could play the Princess of Pop on the big screen. But now that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has dyed her hair blond, would she be interested in taking on the role, which some fans have called for?

Asked that question by Access Hollywood, the actress — who can also sing, by the way — said, "She is an absolute icon. I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story."

"But that's her story," the British star continued. "And I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to. I mean, I would ... want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way. So, I would always be open to something like that."

In addition to Brown, Heart Eyes star Olivia Holt has been floated as someone who could portray Britney onscreen, along with Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney, Elle Fanning and Sabrina Carpenter.

The biopic, based on Britney's bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me, is being directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu, but there's no timetable yet. Chu told Entertainment Tonight in January, "I haven't really started anything fully yet" and added that he'd "seen all the fan casting ... and I always take those into consideration because maybe there's a good idea out there." He also said Britney will be "very involved" in the film.

