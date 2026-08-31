Melinda French Gates matches $10M raised by Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival

Olivia Rodrigo and Melinda French Gates reveal $20 million was raised for charity during Daisy Chain Fields on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Irvine, CA. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Melinda French Gates is matching the $10 million raised by Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival, bringing the total going to nonprofit organizations supporting women and girls to $20 million.

Rodrigo announced French Gates' matching commitment Saturday during the festival in Irvine, California.

"Daisy Chain Fields is about what can happen when we come together and use our collective power to support one another," Rodrigo said. "I'm incredibly grateful to Melinda and Pivotal for believing in this mission and making the impact of our first festival twice as powerful."

French Gates joined Rodrigo onstage, where she praised the singer and the festival's mission.

"Olivia Rodrigo is a force," French Gates said. "What Daisy Chain Fields sets in motion will last far beyond a single night, by opening up opportunity for women and girls around the world and showing a new generation how much their voices matter. I’m so proud to support Olivia’s vision."

The $20 million will be divided equally among 10 nonprofit organizations: Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeFrom, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women’s Law Center and Planned Parenthood.

Rodrigo said the organizations are doing "incredibly important work every single day in the U.S. and globally."

"I'm so grateful to every person who bought a ticket, every artist who waived their fee, every sponsor for signing onto a brand new festival and every donation that helped get to $10 million to support women and girls," she said.

Throughout the event, concertgoers could learn more about the nonprofit partners and their work through Daisy Chain Reaction, an initiative highlighting the causes supported by the festival.

The 2026 event marked the first Daisy Chain Fields Festival, which Rodrigo announced in June.

The festival featured performances from Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Bikini Kill, the Breeders, Garbage, Rachel Chinouriri and others.

Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, Karen O and Lilith Fair founder Sarah McLachlan also appeared as special guests.

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