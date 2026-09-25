Mekki Leeper to star in 'New Money' comedy series at Prime Video

A new comedy series from Mekki Leeper is headed to Prime Video.

The streaming service has announced it has given a series order to New Money, a half-hour comedy series created, written and starring Jury Duty and St. Denis Medical actor Leeper.

New Money is described as an ensemble workplace comedy that's set in the "fast-paced and morally dubious world of private equity," according to an official synopsis.

"The show follows a trustfund-baby-turned-(self-proclaimed)-mogul and his staff of misguided wannabes at New Money Worldwide, Southern California’s least successful venture capital firm. Delusions of grandeur and complete incompetence will not stop our nepo-baby hero and his team of dedicated misfits, from failing upwards as they recklessly invest money in a desperate attempt to make exponentially more money," the synopsis continues.

The upcoming show is based on the pilot for Fintech, which Leeper self-financed, created and directed.

"Mekki Leeper is a rare talent and a sharp comedic voice who brings an original perspective to everything he does," Peter Friedlander, head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press release. "Paired with the incredible creative pedigree of Joe Mande, New Money is the kind of smart, irreverent comedy that audiences love."

Emmy winner and Hacks' Joe Mande executive produces and co-showruns alongside Leeper. Rob Mac also serves as a producer for his company More Better.

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