Marvel Studios drops action-packed sizzle reel promoting +'Daredevil: Born Again', 'Wonder Man', 'Ironheart'

Marvel Studios has dropped a tantalizing sizzle reel of its forthcoming projects bound for Disney+.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, an animated series, starts things off on Jan. 29. The show teases Peter Parker in his early days as the titular hero.

Daredevil: Born Again had been retooled into a continuation of the gritty, acclaimed Netflix series Daredevil. Again starring Charlie Cox as the blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who spends his nights as the red-suited vigilante Daredevil, the show also brings back Vincent D'Onofrio as hulking villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

That series debuts on March 4.

We also see Dominique Thorne back in action as Riri Williams, the genius inventor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who creates a power suit as the heroine Ironheart. Anthony Ramos plays the heavy, Parker Robbins aka the Hood. Ironheart debuts June 24.

Also included is a glimpse at Eyes of Wakanda, an animated series about the secretive country's War Dogs and their mission to find stolen vibranium, debuting on Aug. 6, and a peek of the animated series Marvel Zombies — Marvel Television's first mature-rated animated toon, timed for October 2025.

Also in the reel is the first real look at Wonder Man starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Aquaman. Unlike the comics, here his Simon Williams is seen auditioning to play the role of Wonder Man — with a questionable assist from Trevor Slattery, Ben Kingsley's washed-up actor from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi. That show's due out in December 2025.

Also in the lineup is a tease of the third and final season of the multiverse-spanning acclaimed animated series What If…?, debuting on Dec. 22.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.