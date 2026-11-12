Mark Ruffalo voices a cat with nine lives in trailer for new Pixar film 'Gatto'

See a cat lose eight of his nine lives in the new trailer for Gatto.

Pixar has released the official trailer for its upcoming animated feature about a cat who works in the feline-run underbelly of Venice, Italy. Luca director Enrico Casarosa helmed the film that was produced by Andrea Warren.

Mark Ruffalo stars as the voice of Nero in Gatto. "After years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy, Nero, begins to question whether he's lived the right lives," according the film's official description.

"Indebted to Rocco (Laurence Fishburne), the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship with Maja, a local street musician. With his last life on the line and some help from Maja, Nero may finally discover his true purpose – unless Venice gets the better of him first," the description continues.

The trailer finds Nero discovering he has nine lives after he dies for the first time.

"Eight more lives? This is amazing!" Nero says before he is immediately sent back to the land of the living.

Newly announced members of the film's voice cast include Bianca Babaşa, Sherry Cola, John Turturro, Rumen Sali Shopov, Rhys Darby, Isabella Rossellini, Natasia Demetriou, Jamie Demetriou, Jason Schwartzman, Jason Mantzoukas, Matt Jones, Tracey Ullman and Marco Calvani.

A short film based on the Pixar classic Finding Nemo will play in theaters ahead of Gatto. Called Loving Dory, it brings Ellen DeGeneres back as the voice of Dory the forgetful blue tang fish. According to an official description, the short finds Dory "in a hapless and unexpected 'meet-cute.'"



Gatto arrives in theaters on March 5, 2027.

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