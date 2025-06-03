Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell star in trailer for rom-com 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

Matt Kennedy
By Mary Pat Thompson

The trailer for Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell's upcoming rom-com has arrived.

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Kogonada directed the film that was written by The Menu screenwriter Seth Reiss.

Robbie and Farrell play Sarah and David, single strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding.

Through a shocking twist of fate, the pair find themselves on "a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures," according to the film's official synopsis.

In the trailer, we watch Sarah and David walk through a mysterious red door in the middle of the forest. It transports them to a world where every door unlocks a new memory they get to revisit together.

"Are you going to tell me what's going on?" Sarah asks David.

"I don't know, but I think I've been here before," he responds.

This film marks Farrell's second collaboration with Kogonada. He previously starred in the director's 2022 film After Yang.

Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star in the film.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey arrives in theaters on Sept. 19.

