Luke Thompson on telling Benedict's love story in 'Bridgerton' season 4

A certain second son is swept off his feet by a mystery woman at a masquerade ball in Bridgerton season 4.

The first part of the fourth season of Bridgerton has made its way to Netflix. It finds Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) taking center stage as he falls for the resourceful housemaid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Thompson told Good Morning America that Benedict has probably been running away from love for a long time.

"He's someone who's lost his dad very young and watched his mum mourn his dad. So, you can see why a loving relationship might look like something pretty terrifying to him," Thompson said. "Because it's sort of facing ... the reality of life and death square in the face."

Benedict is known for being something of a "rake" at the beginning of season 4. As the Bohemian second-born son, he has been loathe to settle down. But, "like any good coping mechanism," Thompson said, being noncommittal has started to get old.

Still, the innocent nature of Benedict and Sophie's coupling, Thompson said, makes for quite a surprising love story.

"He's a character that, the way it's written, has constantly got a lot of surprises," Thompson said. "The innocence of this story, certainly the beginning, is not necessarily [what] I thought Benedict's love story would look like. But, amazing. Because it really does make sense of his character."

The first part of Bridgerton season 4 is available to watch now. Part two drops on Feb. 26.

