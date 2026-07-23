Keke Palmer, Pedro Pascal and more to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

The list for the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2027 is in.
On Thursday, Walk of Famers Ming-Na Wen and Sheila E. joined Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Frierson to announce the list of names to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2027.
Among the names receiving stars are Keke Palmer, Pedro Pascal and Lisa Kudrow.
Dakota and Elle Fanning will also be the first sister duo to get a double star ceremony.
Country music icon Waylon Jennings, who died in 2002, will also receive a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.
"This class continues the proud legacy of the Walk of Fame," Frierson said during a press conference about the 2027 Walk of Fame class at Funko Hollywood. "This year's honorees reflect the breadth, diversity and imagination of the entertainment community: Performers whose voices moved us, storytellers who expanded our view of the world, visionaries who brought unforgettable characters to life and trailblazers whose influence will be felt for generations to come."
See the full list of names below for categories across motion pictures, television, music, sports and entertainment.
Motion pictures
Cheech and Chong
Idris Elba
Sam Eliot
Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning
Kate Hudson
Delroy Lindo
Sam Rockwell
Ted Sarandos
Television
David Allen Grier
Lisa Kudrow
Bill Lawrence
Pedro Pascal
Adam Scott
Jeff Probst
Keke Palmer
Raven-Symoné
Recording
Karol G
David Guetta
Waylon Jennings
Ramones
Grandmaster Flash
Sia
Marc Shaiman
The Smashing Pumpkins
Linkin Park
Lil Wayne
Live Theater/Performance
Jo Koy
Nicole Scherzinger
Roberto Bolle
Sports Entertainment
Jimmie Johnson
Radio
Charlamagne tha God
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