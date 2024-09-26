Keanu Reeves cameos in hard-hitting trailer to John Wick spin-off 'Ballerina'

Lionsgate has debuted the action-packed trailer to the John Wick spin-off Ballerina.

Officially titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the action movie stars Ana de Armas as a young woman with vengeance on her mind.

The trailer opens with the Wick series' Winston (Ian McShane) asking a bloodied little girl, "Do you like to dance? I know a school that teaches dancers."

However, it's more than a ballet school. It's an assassin training academy glimpsed in John Wick: Chapter 3, led by Anjelica Huston's The Director.

It's there that de Armas' Eve undergoes a master class in killing. "You will always be weaker. You will always be smaller," her class is told.

"You want to win? Improve. Adapt. Cheat." To that end, she's shown dispatching a much larger male foe with strikes to his nethers.

The trailer brings Eve to New York City's Continental Hotel, where she is greeted at the front desk by the concierge, Charon, played again by the late Lance Reddick.

"What a pleasure it is to see you again," Winston tells the now-grown assassin.

De Armas dispatches enemies in all manner of ways — including one with an ice skate and another with a grenade stuffed into his mouth — as she works her way up the chain to her father's killers.

Co-star Norman Reedus warns her, "You have no idea what you've gotten yourself into."

The action culminates with the assassin fighting a flamethrower-wielding baddie with a raging firehose, but the trailer saves the best for last.

A train pulls up, and a mysterious figure descends. "You're him," Eve says. "The one they call the Baba Yaga. How do I start doing what you do?"

Keanu Reeves is then revealed as John Wick. "Looks like you already have," he says.

Ballerina comes out in 2025.

