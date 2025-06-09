Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed by federal judge

Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively was dismissed by a federal judge in New York on Monday.

The It Ends With Us costars have been in a heated legal feud since 2024.

In his motion, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple's publicist, Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni's defamation claim against The New York Times.

"The alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened," the opinion said. "The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively's version of events."

Baldoni has until June 23 to refile some of his claims.

Lively's lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, called the dismissal a "total victory and complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times."

"As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it," the statement continued. "We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys' fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz, [Melissa] Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation."

