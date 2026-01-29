'Jury Duty' season 2 gets premiere date on Prime Video

The second season of Jury Duty is coming soon.

Prime Video has announced the official title and premiere date for the comedy series. Jury Duty: Company Retreat premieres its first three episodes on March 20. Two more episodes will drop on March 27, while the final three episodes will release on April 3.

The upcoming season of the show will be set at a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company. It will be told from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker who has no idea the entire experience is fake.

"Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment — whether in conference rooms or during downtime — has been meticulously orchestrated," according to a description from Prime Video. "As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance."

The first season of Jury Duty premiered in 2023. It followed Ronald Gladden, who was the only non-actor participating in a fake trial. The season earned a Peabody Award and an AFI Award and scored four Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series. James Marsden starred in the first season and returns as an executive producer on season 2.

Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky co-created and executive produced season 2, which was also directed by Stupnitsky.

