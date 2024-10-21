Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, Meghan Trainor & more are on Jimmy Fallon's Christmas album

Jimmy Fallon has been talking about his new Christmas album for a while, but on Oct. 21 he revealed the track listing and which stars will be joining him for the project.

The album, called Holiday Seasoning, is made up of all original songs. Among the artists joining him are the Jonas Brothers for a track called "Holiday" and Justin Timberlake for a song called "You'll Be There." Also performing with Fallon are "Weird Al" Yankovic and the Tonight Show band The Roots on the song "New Year's Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1)." The Roots also join Fallon for the song "Hey Rudy."

Other guests include Will Ferrell on the song "One Glove," Chelsea Handler on the song "Merry Happy Christmas" and model/actress Cara Delevingne on "Hallmark Movie."

Holiday Seasoning also features the previously released single "Wrap Me Up" with Meghan Trainor, which was a radio hit last year. Other previously released tracks include the 2021 track "It Was A ... (Masked Christmas)," which Fallon recorded with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, and Fallon's 2022 duet with Dolly Parton, "Almost Too Early for Christmas."

Holiday Seasoning is out Nov. 1.

