Jonas Brothers spotted in Vancouver filming ‘Camp Rock 3′

Jonas Brothers (Anthony Mandler)
By Leeann Reilly

Jonas Brothers fans spotted the brothers in Vancouver on a movie set for ‘Camp Rock 3′ days before their September 18th show at Rogers Arena.

Photos and videos were shared on social media showing Nick, Kevin, and Joe at Barnet Marine Park in Burnaby.

Fans who were congregating at the set to get a glimpse of the action and see Kevin, Nick, and Joe up close were warned not to take photos of the set due to there being minors on set.

Camp Rock 3 is the latest film in the Disney musical film franchise, and is speculated to co-star Demi Lovato. Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, was released back in 2010 and the original Camp Rock came out in 2008.

Fans are also curious to see who their surprise guest will be on September 18th and if it will be someone connected to Camp Rock 3 now that the cat is out of the bag.

