Jon M. Chu teases mystery star that voices the Cowardly Lion in 'Wicked: For Good'

Cynthia Erivo, Jon M. Chu and Ariana Grande attend the New York special screening of 'Wicked' at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on November 14, 2024. (Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Jon M. Chu has revealed that a celebrated actor will voice the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good.

The director described how he selected the mystery actor to voice the iconic character in an interview with Deadline shared on Thursday. Chu says he sent the star a direct message on Instagram asking him to be part of the Wicked sequel.

“I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you.’ He was like, ‘Why the f*** not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.”

Chu is excited for the rest of the world to find out who is voicing the character.

“Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild,” Chu said.

The Cowardly Lion was a main character in the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. He was portrayed by Bert Lahr. The character was teased in the most recent trailer for Wicked: For Good, which was released on Sept. 24.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

