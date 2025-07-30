Jeremy Renner on Marvel return: 'I’m sure we’ll end up doing season 2' of 'Hawkeye'

Jeremy Renner thinks there will be a season 2 of Hawkeye.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, the actor said he is sure a second season of the Marvel Disney+ TV show, in which he plays the lead role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, will end up happening at some point.

“I’m always happy to be in that world, man,” Renner said of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I love all those guys, I love the character.”

Specifically, he does think a second season of Hawkeye is still on the table.

“I’m sure we’ll end up doing season 2, and do other things. And I’m happy to do it,” Renner said. “My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights.”

These comments come after Renner revealed back in May that he turned down a second season of Hawkeye after he was offered half of his season 1 salary to return.

While speaking on the sports podcast High Performance at the time, Renner said, "They offered me half the money" to return for season 2 not long after his 2023 snowplow accident.

"I’m like, 'Wow, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money — eight months of my time, essentially, and you do it for half the amount?'" Renner said. "I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?’ That's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.

