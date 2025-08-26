Jeremy Allen White on the ‘leap of faith’ it took to play Bruce Springsteen

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in October with The Bear's Jeremy Allen White playing The Boss, and it sounds like it took a lot to get him ready for the role.

"I had never really sang anything, never mind Bruce," White tells The Associated Press. "There was a leap of faith that we were all taking."

White says that after speaking to director Scott Cooper about the film he felt “really excited” about it, but expressed his concerns about not being able to sing or play guitar.

“Scott had faith. And Bruce had faith," White said. "And we trusted each other.”

As for whether he had any worries about White playing Springsteen, Cooper notes, “I knew that he had the two qualities that really embody Bruce: humility and swagger. And they don’t teach swagger at [Juilliard]. You either have it or you don’t. I was never concerned. He’s sensational.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss' efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It also stars Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, Paul Walter Hauser and Gaby Hoffmann. It opens in theaters Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.