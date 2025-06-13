'Jaws' to air on NBC with Steven Spielberg introduction to celebrate 50th anniversary

NBCUniversal
By Mary Pat Thompson

Grab your biggest boat and get ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws.

Steven Spielberg's classic film celebrates five decades this summer, and to commemorate the anniversary, the entire film franchise will be available to stream on Peacock on June 15.

Additionally, NBC is set to air the film on the network on June 20, the anniversary of the day it originally splashed into theaters. It will air as part of a three-hour telecast featuring a special introduction from Spielberg.

"Universal is home to the biggest movies in the world and it doesn't get any bigger than Jaws," Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said. "We want to celebrate 50 years of this enduring film that has captured the public imagination for generations by bringing it to audiences at home in all the ways they love to watch."

Jaws follows the seaside community of Amity, which finds itself under attack by a great white shark. It was released in 1975, changing the movie industry forever while ushering in a new era of summer blockbusters.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!