Jamie Foxx's 'What Had Happened Was...' special is coming to Netflix

Jamie Foxx's return to comedy was captured by Netflix and will be released via an upcoming special named after those shows.

What Had Happened Was... will find Jamie opening up about the medical scare that left him hospitalized for months in 2023.

"I said, 'If I can stay funny, I could stay alive' … I'm back," Foxx says in the teaser for the special. What Had Happened Was... is set to premiere on Dec. 10.

In April 2023, Jamie's daughter, Corinne, revealed he'd experienced a "medical complication" and was hospitalized in Atlanta. Rumors about the severity of his condition spread as celebrity friends and fans kept his name in prayer. He's since given some insight into how bad things had gotten, sharing that at one point he couldn't walk or remember anything that happened.

Nearly 20 years after his last stand-up show, Jamie announced he'd be taking the stage to tell his story with What Had Happened Was..., a one-man, three-night run in Atlanta that took place in October. Following the event, he shared photos on social media, thanking the city for showing up and supporting him.

"I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were," he wrote. "When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most."

