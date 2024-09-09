James Earl Jones, actor known for his powerful, rich voice, has passed away at 93 years old

James Earl Jones 399864 01: Actor James Earl Jones reacts to a person who asked him if he could perform one of his movie character voices January 19, 2002 at the Lauderhill Boys and Girls Clubs of America in Lauderhill, FL. Jones was there to participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

James Earl Jones, the actor known for his rich, resonant voice, and portrayal of Star Wars’ Darth Vader, The Lion King’s Mufasa, as well as King Jaffe Joffer in Coming to America and Mr. Mertle in the Sandlot, has passed away at the age of 93. According to his rep, he was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

He first discovered his “voice” in high school when asked to recite a poem written by himself in front of his class. His approach to every character he portrayed, mixed in with his booming voice created some powerful figures that will never be forgotten in modern-day cinema.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Opening Night Of "On Golden Pond" NEW YORK - APRIL 7: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor James Earl Jones attends the opening night of "On Golden Pond" after party at Blue Fin April 7, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group