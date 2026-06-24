Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor among those invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) | Jacob Elordi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor and Josh O'Connor are among the 529 people The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited to join its ranks as members.

Other actors invited to join the academy include Jon Bernthal, Josh Gad, Julia Garner, Mia Goth, Simu Liu, Jenna Ortega, Bill Skarsgård and Jenny Slate.

Along with Elordi and Taylor, 2026 Oscar acting nominee Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas also received an invitation to join the academy's ranks.

“We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy,” academy CEO Bill Kramer and academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a press release. “Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year’s exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry.”

The rest of the actors who have received invitations to join the academy are Mathieu Amalric, Raúl Briones, Kenneth Choi, Jemaine Clement, Paddy Considine, David Dastmalchian, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Veronica Ferres, Stephen Fry, Wood Harris, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Scoot McNairy, Tig Notaro, Daniella Pineda, Lily Rabe, Anthony Ramos and Miguel Sandoval.

If all of the people invited decide to accept their membership, the total amount of academy members will increase to 11,319, including emeritus. The number of voting members will stand at 10,338.

With the new additions of the 2025 member class, the academy would consist of 36% women, with 25% of them from underrepresented communities and 22% international.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.