'High School Musical' stars celebrate its 20th anniversary: 'We’ll always be in this together'

Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron attend the after party for the DVD launch of 'High School Musical' on May 13, 2006, in Hollywood, California. (Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

It's the start of something new, it feels so right to be here with you ... to celebrate the 20th anniversary of High School Musical.

The landmark Disney Channel Original Movie turned 20 years old on Tuesday. To celebrate its second decade, several stars from the franchise shared tributes to the film that launched their careers.

Vanessa Hudgens, who starred as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical trilogy, posted an Instagram carousel filled with behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the 2006 film.

"I cannot believe HSM turns 20 today. Thank you to everyone who’s been there since day 1. We’ll always be in this together," she captioned her post.

Ashley Tisdale French, who played Sharpay Evans in all three HSM movies and the spinoff film Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, also posted an Instagram carousel filled with screenshots from the movie and behind-the-scenes photos.

"20 years ago we had no idea what this would turn into. I’m so grateful for what this movie has given me, and for the fans who made it what it is. To be part of something this iconic, that still has new fans discovering it today, is truly wild," Tisdale French wrote. "It keeps growing in ways I never imagined. I love you, Sharpay. And let me just say… we’re still looking fabulous!"

Tisdale French also made an Instagram Reel of her trying on many of Sharpay's looks 20 years later — including the blue "Bop to the Top" sparkly gown.

"20 years and two babies later I'm still squeezing into these looks," Tisdale French captioned the video.

Lucas Grabeel, who starred as Ryan Evans in the movie trilogy, also took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. He posted a video of him putting on one of Ryan's signature hats.

"Ryan's ready. Who else is? #HSM20," Grabeel captioned the video.

High School Musical also starred Zac Efron as Troy Bolton, the star basketball player who discovers he loves to sing after a chance encounter with Gabriella (Hudgens). The film premiered to Disney Channel on Jan. 20, 2006.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.