Heidi Klum talks return to 'Project Runway,' wears new winning contestant design

Heidi Klum joins 'Good Morning America' to show off the winning dress from 'Project Runway' contestants. (ABC News)

Heidi Klum has returned to her Project Runway roots, hosting the newest season after previously departing the show eight years ago.

Klum joined Good Morning America on Wednesday wearing a winning two-piece skirt set designed by a current contestant and shared more details about season 21 of the reality TV series.

"As they say in fashion, one day you're in, the next day you're out. In my case I'm back in again," she said.

"I started the show. I helped sell the show. I love the show. It's my first TV baby," she continued. "So after many, many years, I thought, 'I'm gonna come back.'"

The host and judge also enlisted her friend, actress Sofía Vergara, to join the new season — with one caveat.

"She hates nothing more than being shorter than me. It's like her thing. So when we both have heels on, and I'm a little taller, she doesn't love it," Klum said.

She said she made a "pinky promise" to Vergara that "I'm always going to be looking shorter wearing flats."

Klum, who is also well known for her elaborate Halloween costumes that require months of preparation, prosthetics and design, revealed that this year she will be sporting something "very, very ugly" and "really gory."

The new season of Project Runway kicked off on Freeform on July 31. New episodes air weekly Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, with next-day streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

