'Heated Rivalry' adds Edvin Ryding, Emily Hampshire for season 2

Heated Rivalry is expanding its roster.

More new cast members are joining stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams for season 2 of the Crave/HBO Max hockey romance drama.

Young Royals star Edvin Ryding is on board to play rookie hockey player Luca Haas, with Robert Naylor set to play goalie Wyatt Hayes — both teammates of Storrie's Ilya Rozanov.

Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire will play Vanessa and Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka will play Tarek, friends of the character Fabian Salah, whose casting has yet to be announced. Sabrina Jalees will play hockey agent Farah Jalali.

The casting follows the announcement last week that Charlie Gillespie and Justice Smith would be playing love interests Troy Barrett and Harris Drover, respectively.

Heated Rivalry, created by Jacob Tierney, is based on the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid and follows the rivals to lovers story of Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander (Williams).

Season 2 is currently in production. It’s set to premiere in spring 2027.

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