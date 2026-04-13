Haymitch enters the Second Quarter Quell in 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' official trailer

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.' (Lionsgate)

The odds are in your favor to watch The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping's official trailer.

Lionsgate released the full trailer for the highly anticipated sixth Hunger Games film on Monday.

Joseph Zada stars as a young Haymitch Abernathy in the film that follows his journey through the Second Quarter Quell.

Zada leads a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The trailer starts with Haymitch entering into the bright, candy-colored green meadow of an arena. We then see a clip of President Snow, as played by Fiennes, talking to the young boy.

"Haymitch Abernathy. I bet I know a thing or two about you. You love her and she loves you," President Snow says, referencing Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, who is played by Peak. "But now, you are on your own."

The trailer also shows off Culkin in the role of Caesar Flickerman and Fanning as Effie Trinket — roles that were originated by Stanley Tucci and Elizabeth Banks in the previous films.

"Go out there and make them remember you," Effie says to Haymitch before he heads out to be interviewed by Caesar.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20.

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