'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff series will star Karla Souza

Karla Souza poses during the red carpet for the movie 'Mexico 86' at Restaurante Covadonga on May 28, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images)

There's a new doctor headed to Texas.

Karla Souza is set to star in the upcoming Grey's Anatomy spinoff set in West Texas, ABC Audio has confirmed. The actress, known for her role opposite Viola Davis in How to Get Away with Murder, will lead the new spinoff as the character Carolina "Lina" Hall.

Lina is a haunted and cynical doctor who runs a medical center in a small town in West Texas, according to an official description.

ABC ordered the currently untitled Grey's Anatomy spinoff series for the 2026-27 season back in May. The one-hour drama was given a straight to series order.

The new series is described as "an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere," according to its official logline.

It is co-created by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis. The pair also executive produce the show alongside Betsy Beers and the original show's star, Ellen Pompeo. The new spinoff series is produced by Shondaland and 20th Television.

"I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey's Anatomy universe. This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey's for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas," Marinis said in May. "I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it."

This new ABC show gives Marinis and Rhimes the opportunity to continue telling stories from the Grey's Anatomy universe. Netflix remains the home of Shondaland, however.

Season 23 of Grey's Anatomy premiered to ABC on Oct. 15. New episodes debut on Wednesdays.

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