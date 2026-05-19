'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff series set in Texas ordered at ABC

A spinoff of Grey's Anatomy is headed to ABC.

The network has ordered a currently untitled Grey's Anatomy spinoff series set in Texas for the 2026-27 season, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The new series is described as "an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere," according to its official logline.

ABC has given the one-hour drama a straight to series order. It is co-created by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis. The pair also executive produce the show alongside Betsy Beers and the original show's star, Ellen Pompeo. The new spinoff series is produced by Shondaland and 20th Television.

"I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey's Anatomy universe. This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey's for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas," Marinis said. "I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it."

Sources tell ABC Audio that Netflix is, and continues to be, the home of Shondaland. This new ABC show gives Marinis and Rhimes the opportunity to continue telling stories from the Grey's Anatomy universe, and to honor the original show's legacy and its loyal fans.

The upcoming TV season marks the second year in a row that ABC is set to increase its scripted slate, which includes the 23rd season of the original Grey's Anatomy.

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