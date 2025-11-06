'Gremlins 3' coming to theaters in November 2027

Another Gremlins film is on the way.

Warner Bros. has announced plans for a third installment in the Gremlins franchise heading to theaters on Nov. 19, 2027.

The reveal was made by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President David Zaslav during the company's third-quarter 2025 earnings call on Thursday.

Steven Spielberg will executive produce Gremlins 3 through his company Amblin Entertainment. Chris Columbus, who wrote the original film, is returning to direct and produce this new sequel.

Final Destination Bloodlines directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein are writing the film's screenplay with Columbus.

When Gremlins 3 is released, it will mark the first film in the franchise in 37 years. The first Gremlins movie came out in 1984. It was directed by Joe Dante. Its sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, was also directed by Dante but not written by Columbus. That film was released in 1990.

