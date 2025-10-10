FINISH THE LYRICS: Billy Joel edition See if you can finish the lyrics to these popular Billy Joel songs

Billy Joel has one of the biggest collections of songs perfect for a great night of Karaoke... whether it’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”, ”Piano Man", or even “Uptown Girl”, we are guessing you or someone you know has sang the chorus in your car or on karaoke night.

It’s time to put your knowledge of Billy Joel’s lyrics to the test and see if you can “Finish the lyrics” to several of Billy’s biggest hits below.

How well did you do on the quiz? Let us know by leaving a comment below or by sharing your results on social media.