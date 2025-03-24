The fairest of them all: 'Snow White' tops the weekend box office with $43 million

Despite battling negative press before its release, Disney's Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the title role, managed to snag a box office win this weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film brought in $43 million to debut at #1, with the foreign box office at about $44.3 mil.

Coming in at #2 domestically is the Steven Soderbergh-directed spy thriller Black Bag, starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, which brought in $4.4 million, followed by Captain America: Brave New World at #3 with $4.1 mil, and Mickey 17 at #4 with $3.9 million.

Rounding out the top five is last week's #1, Novocaine, which brought in $3.76 million, a drop of over 57% from the week prior.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Snow White - $43 million

2. Black Bag- $4.4 million

3. Captain America: Brave New World - $4.1 million

4. Mickey 17 - $3.9 million

5. Novocaine - $3.76 million

6. The Alto Knights - $3.16 million

7. The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie - $1.83 million

8. The Monkey - $1.54 million

9. Dog Man - $1.5 million

10. The Last Supper - $1.34 million

