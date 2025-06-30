'F1: The Movie' races to the top of the box office, 'Dragon' falls to #2

The box office waved a checkered flag at Brad Pitt's Formula One racing drama F1: The Movie, as it zoomed to #1 with a weekend gross of $55.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film stars Pitt as a retired driver who gets back in the game to save a failing team by coaching its promising rookie. Variety notes that the film from Apple, which is being distributed by Warner Bros., took in $144 million globally, shaping up to be the company's first real blockbuster. Other Apple films, such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Argylle, under-performed at the box office.

Meanwhile, last week's #1 film, How to Train Your Dragon, falls to #2 with $19.4 million. The only new movie to debut in the top 10, according to Box Office Mojo, was M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the 2023 surprise hit about a sassy killer doll. It brought in $10.2 million -- good enough for fourth place. Pixar's Elio, remains at #3 for another week.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. F1: The Movie -- $55.6 million

2. How to Train Your Dragon -- $19.4 million

3. Elio -- $10.7 million

4. M3GAN 2.0 -- $10.2 million

5. 28 Years Later -- $9.7 million

6. Lilo & Stitch -- $6.9 million

7. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning -- $4.15 million

8. Materialists -- $2.99 million

9. Ballerina -- $2.13 million

10. Karate Kid: Legends -- $1 million

