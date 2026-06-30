Dylan O'Brien to star in Hulu comedy pilot 'Lex': Report

Dylan O’Brien attends the 'Twinless' premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 7, 2025, in New York City. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Dylan O'Brien may just make his return to the small screen.

The actor is set to lead the Hulu comedy pilot Lex, Deadline reports. This would mark his first series role since he starred as Stiles on MTV's Teen Wolf.

ABC Audio has reached out to Hulu for confirmation.

Lex follows the titular disgraced former reality star (O'Brien), who accidentally films a murder while making a $20 Cameo video. This finds Lex at the center of a global conspiracy and forces him to go on the run.

"Using the skills he acquired navigating reality TV’s toxic social dynamics, Lex must fight to not get killed, to expose the truth, and most importantly… to get back on TV," according to a description from the outlet.

In addition to starring in Lex, O'Brien will executive produce the pilot. He will do so alongside its writer, Sean Clements, as well as Paul Simms.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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