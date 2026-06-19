'Dungeon Crawler Carl' TV show officially greenlit by Peacock

Dungeon Crawler Carl is being taken to the next level.

The popular Matt Dinniman sci-fi book series has officially been greenlit for TV by Peacock. The author confirmed the news on social media with a graphic proclaiming, "The apocalypse will be televised!"

“Surprise! I’m happy to announce that our friends at Peacock have *officially* greenlit the Dungeon Crawler Carl television series!” Dinniman writes. “Me, Chris Yost and Seth MacFarlane and his team at Fuzzy Door are all really excited to get to work.”

Yost is writing the series, with MacFarlane’s company producing. Dinniman, who is also serving as an executive producer, promises more details in the coming weeks and tells fans to be sure to catch his panel at San Diego Comic Con.

“In the meantime I wanted to thank you, the fans, for helping make this happen,” he writes.

Dungeon Crawler Carl takes place in a world that has been invaded by aliens who wipe out most of the population. The humans who survive are forced to compete in an intergalactic game show with various video game-inspired levels. There are currently eight books in the series.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.