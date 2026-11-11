Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA to headline Coachella 2027

Festivalgoers attend the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Start planning your trip to the desert: The 2027 Coachella lineup has been revealed.

The headliners are Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA. Dua will lead the Friday shows on weekends 1 and 2, joined on the bill by Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Kehlani, Leon Thomas and more.

On Saturday, Tame Impala headlines a lineup including Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Robyn and ADELA.

SZA leads Sunday’s performances, which feature Don Toliver, Kygo, Empire of the Sun, The Neighbourhood, Becky G and more.

Daddy Yankee also gets a special slot on the bill, though it hasn’t yet been revealed which day he’ll be performing.

Coachella 2027 takes place April 9-11 and April 16-18 in Indio, California, with YouTube returning as the festival's exclusive livestream partner. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. PT.

The lineup for 2026 included Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G as the headliners. Madonna, who's on the bill for 2027, was a special guest during weekend 2 of Carpenter's set.

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