'Disclosure Day': Watch official trailer for Steven Spielberg film

The official trailer for Steven Spielberg's film Disclosure Day has arrived.

Universal Pictures released the film's official trailer on Thursday. It returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots.

The trailer starts with Josh O'Connor's character, Daniel Kellner, admitting he has stolen long-kept government secrets about proof of living beings not on Earth.

"Secrets. The data they paid me to protect," he says.

We also see Emily Blunt as a TV weatherperson from Kansas City. The trailer finds her unable to hold herself together while broadcasting live on air as she is seemingly possessed by something. People from around the world watch her, transfixed and visibly scared.

While most people on Earth don't understand the gibberish Blunt says while possessed, O'Connor's Daniel can. He wants to make sure people are made aware of exactly what is going on. "Full disclosure to the whole world," he says.

Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

