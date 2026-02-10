Demi Lovato cancels first 5 shows postponing her tour ‘to protect her health’

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram story Tuesday morning to announce to fans she is postponing the start of her Its Not That Deep tour in order to protect her health.

The 5 cities on the chopping block are Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver

The post reads:

"My Lovatics - I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can. While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible. To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour. Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver - I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there. Orlando - we are moving your show to April 13th and will kick off there.