David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff dies by suicide

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, the ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, has died by suicide, the Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed Thursday. She was 62.

The actress, who appeared on several Baywatch episodes, The Young and The Restless and other television shows throughout the 1980s and '90s, was found dead in her home, the medical examiner's office said.

TMZ reported that her family went to check on her after not hearing from her.

Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Hasselhoff for comment on Bach-Hasselhoff's death.

Hasselhoff and Bach-Hasselhoff married in 1989 and split in 2006. At the time, a rep for Hasselhoff told People in a statement that the former couple decided to end their marriage due to "irreconcilable differences."

They shared daughters Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32.

Bach-Hasselhoff met Hasselhoff on the TV series Knight Rider in 1985. She and Hasselhoff also starred together on the TV series Baywatch.

Hasselhoff was previously married to actress Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989.

Prior to her death, Bach-Hasselhoff shared several posts on Instagram about her family, including her granddaughter.

On New Year's Eve, she wrote in the caption of a post that her heart was "full of gratitude."

"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love," she wrote at the time. "May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your heart can hold."

