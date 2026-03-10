'Dancing with the Stars' pro Mark Ballas joins season 34 partner Whitney Leavitt in 'Chicago' on Broadway

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas after performing an Argentine tango to 'Cell Block Tango' from 'Chicago' on season 34 of 'Dancing with the Stars.' (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Team Whark It is back together, but this time on the Broadway stage.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Mark Ballas is making his return to Broadway by joining his partner from season 34, Whitney Leavitt, in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.

Ballas will take on the role of Billy Flynn in a four-week limited engagement that runs from April 6 to May 3. Leavitt will extend her time in the production once again and continue to play Roxie Hart throughout Ballas' run in the show. The pair danced an Argentine tango to "Cell Block Tango," one of the most popular songs in Chicago, during season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

"This is a full-circle moment for me. One of the first shows I auditioned for after graduating musical theatre college was for the ensemble of Chicago in the West End in London," Ballas wrote on Instagram. "I was 19 years old, new to the industry, learning how to pay my dues, accept rejection, and be told no. Twenty years later, I'm making my return to Broadway as Billy Flynn."

Ballas previously made his Broadway debut in a production of Jersey Boys in 2016, staying with the show until it closed in January 2017. He then went on to star in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2018.

"Hard work, persistence, dedication to the craft, and relentlessness really do pay off. Thank you to my musical theatre teachers for instilling this in me, and for the years of tough love," Ballas wrote.

Leavitt also took to Instagram to share her excitement over Ballas' casting.

"This secret was way too hard to keep! The incredible @markballas & I will be performing TOGETHER in @chicagomusical," Leavitt wrote. "Can’t wait to perform on stage together again."

