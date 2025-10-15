Concert recap: Dua Lipa’s “Radical Optimism” US tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE, NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE) Dua Lipa performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on September 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA)

Dua Lipa’s “Radical Optimism” US tour was a high-energy spectacle featuring elaborate production, intricate choreography, and a blend of hits and new songs from her latest album.

Here are a few key highlights from the tour before the US leg comes to a close on October 16th at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Beginning November 7th Dua Lipa takes her tour to South America for an additional 11 shows.

Surprise guests & city-specific covers:

Chicago, USA: Performed ‘Ain’t Nobody’ with Chaka Khan and ‘September’ with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Performed ‘Ain’t Nobody’ with Chaka Khan and ‘September’ with Earth, Wind & Fire. Boston, USA: Performed ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’ by Aerosmith and Donna Summer’s ‘Bad Girls’.

Performed ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’ by Aerosmith and Donna Summer’s ‘Bad Girls’. Atlanta, USA: Covered ‘Hey Ya!’ by Outkast and TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’.

Covered ‘Hey Ya!’ by Outkast and TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’. New York City, USA: Collaborated with Alicia Keys on ‘No One’, performed ‘One Way or Another’ by Blondie, and featured guest appearances by Nile Rodgers of Chic and Lenny Kravitz.

Collaborated with Alicia Keys on ‘No One’, performed ‘One Way or Another’ by Blondie, and featured guest appearances by Nile Rodgers of Chic and Lenny Kravitz. Miami, USA: Performed Miami Sound Machine’s ‘Conga’ and Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’.

Performed Miami Sound Machine’s ‘Conga’ and Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’. Dallas, USA: Covered ‘Since U Been Gone’ by Kelly Clarkson and collaborated with Leon Bridges on ‘Beyond’.

Covered ‘Since U Been Gone’ by Kelly Clarkson and collaborated with Leon Bridges on ‘Beyond’. Los Angeles (Inglewood), USA: Performed ‘The Chain’ by Fleetwood Mac, the Mamas & the Papas’ ‘California Dreamin’, and collaborated with Lionel Richie on ‘All Night Long’ and Gwen Stefani on ‘Don’t Speak’.

Performed ‘The Chain’ by Fleetwood Mac, the Mamas & the Papas’ ‘California Dreamin’, and collaborated with Lionel Richie on ‘All Night Long’ and Gwen Stefani on ‘Don’t Speak’. San Francisco, USA: Covered ‘Piece of My Heart’ by Big Brother and the Holding Company and collaborated with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day on ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’.

Average setlist:

Training Season

End of an Era

Break My Heart

One Kiss

Whatcha Doing

Levitating

These Walls

Maria

Illusion

Physical

Electricity

Hallucinate

Falling Forever

Cold Heart

Love Again

Happy for You

Be the One

Anything for Love

New Rules

Encore: Dance the Night

Don’t Start Now

Houdini

If you weren’t able to make it to one of her US stops, you can watch the full Maddison Square Garden night 4 performance here: