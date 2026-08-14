Christopher Miller slams 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' footage leak: 'Not a fan'

Miles Morales appears in this still from 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.' (Sony)

Footage from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has leaked, and Chris Miller is speaking out about it.

Four-and-a-half minutes of footage from the upcoming third film in the animated Spider-Verse franchise appeared in a recent unauthorized leak online. Its co-writer and producer Miller took to X to disavow the leak in a post Friday.

"Not a fan of leaks of unfinished, not fully rendered footage," Miller wrote.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 18, 2027. It has been delayed multiple times already.

It's unclear where this leaked footage came from, however, Sony showed off footage from the film at CinemaCon back in April.

The film continues the story of Miles Morales' journey as the webslinging superhero after 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its 2023 sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Phil Lord and Miller produce the movie and co-wrote it with David Callaham. Directors Justin K. Thompson and Bob Persichetti are also producers.

Shameik Moore stars once again as the voice of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse while Hailee Steinfeld reprises her role as Spider-Gwen.

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