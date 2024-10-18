'Challengers' director Luca Guadagnino in talks for new adaptation of 'American Psycho'

A new take on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel American Psycho is in the works, with Variety reporting that Challengers director Luca Guadagnino in talks to helm the project.

The trade notes that the film won’t be a remake of the 2000 dark comedy starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman and instead will be a new adaption of the novel.

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said. “Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

American Psycho follows a New York City investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer. The 2000 film also starred Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto and Chloë Sevigny.

The film's soundtrack was filled with '80s hits from artists like David Bowie, Phil Collins, New Order and more. Huey Lewis and the News' “Hip To Be Square” played a prominent role in the film, but was removed from the soundtrack because it was included without getting the band’s permission.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.