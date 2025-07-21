In brief: 'Vanderpump Villa' renewed for season 3 and more

Did you miss The Phoenician Scheme in theaters? Not a problem. Wes Anderson's latest film will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock on July 25. The movie stars Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera in a story about one of the richest men in Europe who survives an assassination attempt and appoints his daughter as successor. Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson and Benedict Cumberbatch also make up the film's ensemble ...

More Vanderpump Villa is on the way. The reality series has been renewed for season 3 at Hulu, according to Variety. It follows the lives of Lisa Vanderpump's staff at her multiple luxury European estates ...

Stars Hollow is headed to the Hallmark Channel. Gilmore Girls will air in sequential order on the network starting on Aug. 25, Deadline reports. All seven seasons of the show will air on weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 8 to 10 a.m. ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.