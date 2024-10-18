In brief: Tim Walz to guest on 'The Daily Show' and more

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will make his first appearance on Comedy Central's The Daily Show as host Jon Stewart's in-studio guest on Oct. 21, the cable channel has announced. The interview will be available the following morning on Paramount+ and Comedy Central VOD ...

Mitzi Gaynor, the actress and dancer best known for playing Nellie Forbush in the 1958 film version of South Pacific, passed away peacefully on Thursday of natural causes, her management team announced. She was 93. Gaynor went on to become the highest paid female entertainer in Las Vegas, while appearing on a number of variety shows and hosting her own specials throughout the 1970s ...

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will return to Broadway in the comedy John Proctor Is the Villain, according to Deadline. The play "is set at a high school in rural Georgia where an English class is studying The Crucible," according to Deadline. However, the students are "more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals," per the official the synopsis. "As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play's perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show's hero." Sink made her Broadway debut in a 2012 revival of Annie, followed by 2015's The Audience. John Proctor Is the Villain is set to open April 14 ...

The Phineas and Ferb voice cast will reunite for the first time in over a decade for the show's highly anticipated 2025 return. The cast includes Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. as stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, respectively, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro. Co-creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh made the announcement at New York Comic-Con Thursday. As in past seasons, the new cycle will also feature numerous guest appearances ...

