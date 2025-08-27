In brief: 'The Woman in Cabin 10' trailer, 'Deli Boys' renewed for season 2 and more

Deli Boys has been renewed for a second season. Hulu announced that the Onyx Collective series will return for a sophomore season with a new addition to the main cast in Fred Armisen. He joins Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan in the show about a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers who are forced to reckon with their baba's secret life of crime and take up his mantle ...

Keira Knightley stars in the trailer for The Woman in Cabin 10. Based on the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware, the upcoming Netflix film tells the story of a journalist who witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night while on board a luxury yacht for an assignment. Even though no one believes her, she puts her life in danger to look for answers. The film will be available to stream on Oct. 10 ...

The official trailer for The Savant has arrived. Jessica Chastain stars as Jodi in the thriller miniseries. Jodi is a suburban mom by day and an undercover investigator by night, infiltrating online hate groups to stop domestic terrorists. The series debuts on Sept. 26, and co-stars Nnamdi Asomugha and Cole Doman ...

