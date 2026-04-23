In brief: 'The Vampire Lestat' official trailer and more ...

The official trailer for Interview with a Vampire season 3 has arrived. The series has been renamed The Vampire Lestat for its third season, and this new trailer is showing off what fans can expect from the AMC series going forward. Sam Reid stars as Lestat de Lioncourt in the trailer, which features him singing Billy Idol's hit song "Dancing With Myself." The Vampire Lestat premieres on June 7 ...



Andrew Garfield's latest movie is headed to theaters this fall. The actor stars in director Paul Greengrass' upcoming film The Uprising, which Focus Features will release on Sept. 11. The movie tells the untold true story of a rebellion against King Richard II's tyranny ...

James Gray's next film has officially joined the Palme d'Or race at the Cannes Film Festival. Variety reports that the crime thriller Paper Tiger, which stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller, will have its world premiere at the festival in competition. Additionally, the studio Neon has secured North American rights for the film, which follows two brothers striving for the American dream only to get tangled up in a scheme that ends up being too good to be true ...

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