In brief: 'South Park' season 27 teaser trailer and more

Omigod, you guys! The first image from the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle has arrived. In the photo, obtained by Deadline, Lexi Minetree is in character as Elle Woods. Wearing all pink while laying on pink bedsheets and talking on her landline phone, Minetree evokes the character made famous by Reese Witherspoon ...

The release date for the upcoming 27th season of South Park has been revealed. The long-running animated series will return to Comedy Central on July 9. It has been over two years since the show aired new episodes. The network also released a teaser trailer for the new season, which features homes burning down and the Statue of Liberty being yanked down, among other things ...

The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise returns in the official teaser trailer for season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The trailer teases 10 new adventures for the gang, which includes the return of Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk. While the season does not have a release date, it will drop sometime in summer 2025. The show has already been renewed for season 4, which is currently in production ...

