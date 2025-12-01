In brief: 'Shrek 5' casting, and more

Shrek 5 has added two new cast members. DreamWorks announced in a post on the film's official Instagram page Thursday that comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez and Superman and The Righteous Gemstones actor Skyler Gisondo had joined the movie. The two actors will voice Shrek and Fiona's sons Fergus and Farkle, according to Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation's parent company ...

British playwright Tom Stoppard, who won the Oscar for best original screenplay for 1998's Shakespeare in Love, has died at age 88, the Associated Press reported. His agents announced he died "peacefully" at his home in Dorset, England, surrounded by his family ...

Pillion was the big winner at the British Independent Film Awards in London Sunday, taking home four awards, including best British independent film. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling. Best international independent film went to Joaquim Trier's Sentimental Value ...

