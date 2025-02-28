In brief: Saoirse Ronan, Austin Butler to star in A24 love story and more

Saoirse Ronan is joining forces with Austin Butler. Deadline reports that the actors will star in director Sean Durkin's latest film for A24. Titled Deep Cuts, the film will be based on Holly Brickley's debut novel of the same name. It's a love story about two music-obsessed twenty-somethings who navigate their own ambitions and adulthood over the course of a decade. In addition to starring in the film, Ronan will produce ...

The Hunger Games stage production finally has a debut date set. The stage play adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novel, called The Hunger Games: On Stage, will premiere in a new in-the-round venue in London on Oct. 20. The production was adapted by Tony nominee Conor McPherson and is being directed by Matthew Dunster ...

Jamie Campbell Bower is leaving the town of Hawkins, Indiana, for Middle-earth. The Stranger Things actor has joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as a series regular for the upcoming season 3. The news was confirmed after the show's official X account reposted a Variety article about the news. Eddie Marsan also joins the show in a recurring role for season 3 ...

